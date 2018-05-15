Jordan Lyles Throws for 7 Perfect Innings, Padres Top Rockies

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 15: Jordan Lyles #27 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on May 15, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The game of baseball is ever changing. One day you’re in the loss column and the next you’re on your way to pitching a perfect game.

San Diego Padres starter Jordan Lyles carried a perfect game through seven innings against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday afternoon. His bid was broken up when Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hit a single to left field in the eighth inning.

Lyles went 7.1 innings allowing only one hit and striking out 10 Rockies batters on the way to his first win as a Padre.

San Diego fans thought they were close to a “no-no” on April 20 when Tyson Ross had a perfect game going through 7 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. History will have to wait a little longer as the Padres are still looking for the franchise’s first no-hitter.

The Friars offense also got to work in the second and last game against the Rockies. Eric Hosmer opened up the scoreboard with a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. His sixth home run of the season gave the Padres an early 2-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Christian Villanueva got out of his slump. The Friars third baseman launched a two-run homer to left field which added to the Padres lead 4-0. It was the rookie’s 10th homerun of the year and his first since being named National League Rookie of the Month in April.

The Padres completed the shutout and beat the Rockies 4-0 to split the series. The team will head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates on Thursday, May 17 at 4:05 p.m. from PNC Park.