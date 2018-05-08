San Diego Surf Cup Sports Park in Del Mar had a special visitor Monday - the International Champions Cup trophy.

The International Champions Cup comes to San Diego for the first time in July when SDCCU Stadium will play host to two of the best soccer clubs in the world.

On Monday, local youth soccer players got to have some fun with the trophy.

AS Roma and the Tottenham Hotspur will meet in what will be the first ICC tournament game played in San Diego.

Tickets are available starting at $35 for the soccer match planned for Wednesday, July 25 at 7 p.m.








