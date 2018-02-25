Another Olympics is in the books.

The Pyeongchang closing ceremony capped off the 2018 Winter Games Sunday morning. It will air on primetime at 8 p.m. ET.

Jessie Diggins has been named the U.S. flag bearer after an incredibly gutsy performance to take home the country's first-ever gold medal in Cross-Country.

The closing ceremony emphasized the "human spirit of perseverance." The program, titled “The Next Wave,” provided an interactive show incorporating music, dance and art.

Asian sensation EXO, the nine-member K-pop boy group, and South Korean singer CL were among the star-studded line-up of performers to take part in Sunday's closing ceremony. Dutch DJ Martin Garrix also took the stage in Pyeongchang. The superstar EDM DJ shared a touching Instagram post recalling watching Tiesto open the 2004 Sochi Olympics "which inspired me to do what I do today."

First daughter Ivanka Trump led the U.S. delegation at Sunday's closing ceremony.

How, when and where to watch the Closing Ceremony

Watch on TV: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC (Stream here)

The Olympic figure skating commentating trio of Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon will host the Closing Ceremony on NBC in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

"It's a huge honor and privilege," Lipinski said. "I'm so excited to embark on this new and exciting adventure and bring the Closing Ceremony to the U.S."

"This is a glorious and unexpected experience that I can't wait to get fancy for!" Weir said.

Mike Tirico - NBC's primetime host throughout the Pyeongchang Games - hosted the Closing Ceremony for Rio in 2016 alongside Ryan Seacrest and Mary Carillo.

Tirico and Katie Couric hosted the Pyeongchang Opening Ceremony in South Korea two weeks ago.

Sunday night's primetime edition of the closing ceremony will also feature simulstreams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. (Stream here)