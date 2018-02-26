How San Diego's Olympians Did in 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

San Diego's Olympians will be returning from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games with memories that will last a lifetime along with some impressive hardware.

Shaun White – Halfpipe

Shaun White of Carlsbad entered the Olympics with two gold medals under his belt and a shadow from the Sochi Olympics when he failed to reach the podium.

All of the pressure was evident after an epic run in the halfpipe finals. After landing back-to-back 1440s in his final run, White was overcome with emotion.

When he had the chance to watch fans react to his win, White said the fans make it all worthwhile.

"All these people believe in me, support me, and it really helps me believe I can do it," he said. "It’s so wild."



White is now the first snowboarder to ever become a three-time Olympic champion. He also reached an historic milestone by earning the United States' 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Elana Meyers Taylor – Bobsled

For U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor silver is sweeter this time around.

Her perspective has changed so much, and in so many ways, over the last four years. The silver medal she got at the Sochi Games in 2014 represented failure. It was nothing more than a shiny reminder of a loss, a bauble that she wanted to put away almost from the very second it was slipped around her neck.

And now, another silver — except one that she'll savor.

Meyers Taylor, with brakeman Lauren Gibbs, was second in the women's bobsled event. Germany beat the US pair by 0.07 seconds over four runs.

Meyers Taylor once called San Diego home. She and her teammates trained in Chula Vista on their way to South Korea.



Now, she's made U.S. Olympics team history. It's her third medal in all, which means that no one in the history of USA Bobsled has placed more often at the Olympics than Meyers Taylor.

Chris Knierim – Pairs Figure Skating

U.S. pair Alexa Scimeca Knierim, 26, and Chris Knierim, 30, are bringing home a bronze medal from the team figure skating event in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Knierim grew up in Escondido and Ramona and remembers his early days of skating at the San Diego Ice Area.



They finished 15th out of 16 pairs but did complete a quad twist - a first for a U.S. couple in Olympic competition. In the move, Knierim tosses his wife above his head and she twists four times before he catches her.

They skated four stressful programs in a span of a week, and with practice sessions and early morning wake-up calls, it was a wearing time.

After the competition, the couple talked with NBC 7's Steven Luke about married life.

As for what's next - they will soon begin training for the world championships set for late March in Milan.

Lindsey Jacobellis – snowboard cross

Olympic silver medalist Lindsey Jacobellis is a veteran with a career that defines the gold standard for snowboard cross. Still, an Olympic gold remains the one elusive accomplishment.

She missed the podium in the snowboard cross finals in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jacobellis ended up .46 seconds out of gold and .03 out of bronze. She might have made the podium if not pushed off her line by a crashing rider while landing the final jump.



“It’s definitely the only thing I haven’t won, but it’s not something that’s going to define me,” she said after the event.



The athlete who calls Encinitas home has now turned her focus to Supergirl, a pro-am women’s halfpipe and snowboard cross event that she’s putting on in California in March.

Seamus O’Connor – Halfpipe for Team Ireland

Ireland's Olympic snowboarder Seamus O'Connor, 20, calls Ramona home.

In South Korea, O'Connor had the honor of carrying his country's flag during the Opening Ceremony.

He missed the halfpipe finals in competition but told NBC 7's Steven Luke he still enjoyed the ride down what he described as "the best halfpipe ever built."

When asked if he’ll continue training for the next four years to make it to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, O’Connor grinned, implying only time will tell.

“Everyone [in San Diego and Ramona] is proud of you, bud,” Luke told him.

“Thank you so much,” O’Connor said, beaming.

Daniel Samohin - Figure Skating

Daniel Samohin represented Israel in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics but he lives and trains in San Diego.

The 19-year-old began is the son of a skating coach and a former rhythmic gymnast.

When he was 3 years old, his family moved to California after the last ice rink in Israel closed.

In the short program, Samohin fell and injured his shoulder. The injury forced him to cut the routine short. Here are the official results.