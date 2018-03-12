World Series-Winning Houston Astros Visiting White House

The World Champion Houston Astros will be honored at the White House Monday morning. Live video from the White House will appear in the player above.

The 2017 World Series Champions Houston Astros are headed to The White House Monday.

The team will bring along their former first base coach Rich Dauer with them when they meet with President Donald Trump in the afternoon.

Trump will speak and the team will present the president with a jersey and possibly other items, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports.

Dauer nearly died after developing a blood clot near the brain, just minutes after the team’s World Series parade.

He had emergency brain surgery and retired from the team, but will still be a part of the team’s celebration.

The Astros also invited players who left the team during the offseason to accompany the excursion. St. Louis closer Luke Gregerson and Pittsburgh pitcher Joe Musgrove are expected to join their former teammates.

"It will be cool to see some of the guys that were with the team last year that aren't with us anymore," Harris said. "Looking forward to having a plane ride with those guys, catching up and kind of reminiscing on what we accomplished last year for a few hours. It will be a good time."

Carlos Beltran, who won a World Series ring with the Astros in his final season, said last month that he wouldn't attend the ceremony for family reasons. He said his decision wasn't a political statement, and added he wasn't happy with the federal government's response to the devastation Hurricane Maria caused in his native Puerto Rico.