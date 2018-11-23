Gulls Falter Late, Again

The San Diego Gulls hosted the Stockton Heat on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at The Nest and for the second straight game the Gulls saw their early lead dissolve late.

Giovanni Fiore got things going in the opening frame for the Gulls and after Stockton tied it at one, Corey Tropp put San Diego back on top towards the end of the first period.

The second period was chaotic. Tropp found the back of the net again to extend the Gulls lead to 3-1, but the Heat came back scoring two unanswered goals in the middle of the frame to tie it at three. Then Sam Steel got into a groove and netted two for the Gulls to give them a bit of breathing room and a 5-3 lead.

Then the third period came.

The Gulls gave up three unanswered goals in the final frame. Heat win it 6-5.

The same two teams face off Sunday in Stockton.