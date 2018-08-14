Galvis Homers in Third Consecutive Game

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 14: Freddy Galvis #13 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by Manuel Margot #7 after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at PETCO Park on August 14, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

There was no California love for the Padres as they faced the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the second of three games from Petco Park Tuesday night. Thankfully, Freddy Galvis has been a bright spot for the Friars as of late.

The shortstop has been hot at the plate. In the fourth inning the Padres trailed 3-0 when the Venezuelan-born player hit another homerun. His solo shot to right field marked his 10th of the year and made it three games in a row with a homer.

In the fifth inning former Padre Justin Upton was at it again. The current Angels outfielder sent his second homerun of the series and 26th of the season to deep center field and increased the Angels’ lead 5-1.

Corey Spangenberg helped the locals in the sixth inning with an RBI triple to deep right field. Hunter Renfroe scored but it wasn’t enough. The Padres dropped the second game of the set 7-3.

The series finale against the Angels will be on Wednesday August 15 at 6:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.