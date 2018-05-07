Friars Fall 8-5 in Series Opener against Nationals

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 7: Tyson Ross #38 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on May 7, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

It was a long trip home from Monterrey, Mexico for the San Diego Padres, but they brought a series win back to Petco Park. The Friars were back in America’s Finest City Monday night to start their nine game homestand with the first of three against the Washington Nationals. Tyson Ross was on the mound for the Padres facing San Diego Native Stephen Strasburg who got the nod for the Nationals.

In the top of the first inning Trae Turner sent a towering homerun to in his first Petco Park at bat to center field which put the Nationals in the board with a 1-0 lead. Ross went six innings and allowed six hits with five earned runs and six strikeouts.

Strasburg pitched seven innings in which he allowed six hits, three earned runs and finished with five strikeouts. This marked the fourth win of the season for the San Diego State product.

The Padres dropped the first game of the series against the Nationals 8-5. The second game of the set is on Tuesday May 8 at 7:10 p.m. PST.







