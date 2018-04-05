Fresno State Hires SDSU’s Hutson

Former SDSU associate coach Justin Hutson is the new head coach of the Fresno State Bulldogs.

San Diego State assistant basketball coach Justin Hutson waited a long time to become the leader of a Division-1 program.

But now Hutson is ready for his opportunity.

Fresno State hired Hutson to be the Bulldogs new head coach.

The hiring brings the Bakersfield native back to the Valley and fills the vacancy that Rodney Terry left behind when he departed Fresno State to become the head men’s basketball coach at UTEP earlier this year.

SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher will see his right-hand man across the sideline when the Mountain West rivals get together next season.

During two stints with the Aztecs sandwiched around a pair of seasons at UNLV, Hutson has gained vast knowledge of the conference.

He worked for the past five years at Montezuma Mesa leading the defense over that time.

Hutson was promoted last year to SDSU associate head coach when Dutcher officially took over for Steve Fisher.

Next season there will actually be three head coaches in the Mountain West that served under Fisher at one point in their careers.

Marvin Menzies is the current leader of the UNLV program and worked with Fisher and Dutcher at SDSU from 1999-2003.