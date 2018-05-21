Franmil Reyes Hits First Major League Home Run

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 15: Franmil Reyes #32 of the San Diego Padres hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on May 15, 2018 in San Diego, California. The hit was the first of his Major League Baseball career. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres made their way to our nation’s capital on Monday afternoon to face the Washington Nationals in the first of three games from Nationals Park. After winning the last three consecutive games and sealing the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Friars dropped the first game against the Nationals 10-2.

Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes provided a bright spot in the fourth inning. The Dominican-born player launched his first big league homer to right field. The two-run shot put the Padres on the board but they still trailed 6-2.

The Nationals hit four home runs in their high scoring victory against the Padres, including a towering 412 foot solo shot from Mark Reynolds in the seventh inning. His second blast of the game tacked on the Nationals 10th run of the day.

Game two is set for Tuesday May 22 at 4:05 p.m. PST at Nationals Park.



