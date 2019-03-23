Expansion Seals Clinch Playoff Spot

Austin Staats (83) scores a goal in the win over the Saskatchewan Rush on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Expansion teams don't have to stink anymore. To the contrary, much like the Vegas Golden Knights did in the NHL a season ago, first-year teams can be pretty darn good.

The San Diego Seals are pretty darn good. Good enough, in fact, to be the first team in the National Lacrosse League's Western Division to secure a playoff spot.

On Friday night the Seals beat the defending NLL champs from Saskatchewan for their 4th straight win, taking a 2-game lead on the Rush. On Saturday night Vancouver lost to Colorado, giving the Seals a guaranteed spot in the post-season.

That's an amazing feat in itself. The fact San Diego knows it's in the playoffs with six games remaining in the season is remarkable. The only real downside of this development is the Seals won't be able to celebrate it with the home fans for a while.

San Diego plays its next three games on the road (at Calgary, Georgia and New England). Their next home game is Friday, April 12 against the Rush again at Pechanga Arena.