David Ortiz Injured in Shooting in Dominican Republic: Reports - NBC 7 San Diego
David Ortiz Injured in Shooting in Dominican Republic: Reports

This article will be updated as more information is made available

By Sophie Reardon

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
    In this April 11, 2016, file photo, David Ortiz enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in Boston.

    David Ortiz has reportedly been shot in the Dominican Republic.

    According to ESPN, the former Red Sox player was shot and wounded during an attempted armed robbery at an amusement park in Santo Domingo Sunday night.

    Ortiz was transported to a hospital. His exact status is unknown at this time.

    A suspect has been arrested, according to reports.

    Michel Euler/AP

    NBC has not independently confirmed the reports.

    Ortiz retired in 2016 after a 20-year major league career, including 14 years in Boston. The designated hitter helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, including their first in 86 years in 2004. His number, 34, was retired by the Red Sox in 2017.

