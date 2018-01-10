Club Tijuana Xolos to Face Toronto FC in San Diego

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 09: Alex Bono #25 of Toronto FC lifts the Championship Trophy after winning the 2017 MLS Cup Final against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field on December 9, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

San Diego soccer fans can enjoy both MLS and international futbol action when the Club Tijuana Xolos face Toronto FC Wednesday January 31 at University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium. The friendly match will feature the Xolos from LIGA MX against the 2017 MLS Cup Champions. Kickoff is set of 6:30 p.m.

Both teams are slated to compete in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League in February. The exhibition match serves as preparation to the tournament. Club Tijuana, which plays in the Mexican first division, will be four games into its 2018 Clausura season at the time of the match.

Toronto FC features players like United States National Team veterans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley. Toronto is in its preseason heading into the 2018 MLS Season.

Tickets will be available at axs.com and at the USD Torero Stadium box office.











