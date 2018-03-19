Chargers sign center Mike Pouncey

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 22: Mike Pouncey #51 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Chargers had a couple of weaknesses last year and one of them was not being able to run the ball. Yes, running back Melvin Gordon rushed for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, but the team’s average yard per carry was 3.81, which was 26th in the NFL.

Well, on Monday the team officially signed Mike Pouncey, one of the better run blockers in the league; to a two-year deal worth $15 million ($10 million is fully guaranteed).

Pouncey requested his release from the Miami Dolphins last week after the team asked him to take a pay cut. The three-time pro-bowler announced on his Instagram page that the “journey starts” and he would take his first visit with the Chargers. It turned out to be his only visit.

Last season, was the first time that Pouncey played a full 16 game season since 2012.

The only knock on the center is that last year he had stem cell surgery on his hip and Pouncey was told he would need hip replacement surgery in 5-10 years.

As of right now the Chargers offensive line is projected to include Russell Okung at left tackle, Dan Feeney at left guard, Pouncey at center, Forrest Lamp (returning from ACL surgery) at right guard, and Joe Barksdale at right tackle.

After the 2017 season ended, general manager Tom Telesco said one of his main priorities was to keep quarterback Philip Rivers up right for 16 games or more. Brining Pouncey on board could be the answer.