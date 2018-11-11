Chargers Win Ugly in Oakland

Melvin Ingram had a sack for the 3rd straight game in Sunday's win over the Raiders. (Getty Images)

The Raiders defense played arguably its best game of the season against the Chargers. Problem is their offense played one of its worst games of the season in yet another Oakland loss.

The Bolts beat the Raiders 20-6 in the Bay Area in a game that almost didn’t happen outdoors.

Wildfires in Northern California made the air quality in Oakland unhealthy by the Air Quality Index so the NFL considered moving the Chargers-Raiders game to Dallas.

The league decided things would be OK so, even though the Raiders handed out masks to fans who wanted them (ventilation masks, not the ones Raiders fans usually wear), the game went on as planned.

The first quarter was unremarkable. The only points came on a Daniel Carlson field goal that gave the Raiders their only lead at 3-0. In the second quarter, Oakland was closing in on another score when quarterback Derek Carr was sacked by Melvin Ingram. the ball came out and Corey Liuget returned it to the Raiders 40-yard line.

The Chargers only got three points out of it on a Michael Badgley field goal. Then the Chargers finally got something to click.

Philip Rivers capped a 91-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen just before halftime to put the Chargers up 10-3 at the break. They got the ball to start the third quarter and struck again.

Oakland dialed up a blitz but Rivers caught them in it, swinging a quick pass to Melvin Gordon, who made Gareon Conley miss in the open field and was gone on a 66-yard TD joyride. That score basically put the game away.

The teams traded field goals and the Raiders failed to get into the end zone for the second straight game. Oakland has not scored a touchdown in nine straight quarters.

Oakland falls to 1-8 and, with the Chiefs improving the 9-1, the Raiders are mathematically eliminated from winning the AFC West.

The Chargers are 7-2 and they will face the Broncos for the first time this season when Denver heads to StubHub next week.