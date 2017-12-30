Carter Leads USD Past Pepperdine

Isaiah Wright and the Toreros are off to the best start in school history (11-3) after Saturday's 74-66 win over Pepperdine.

Under the guidance of third-year head coach Lamont Smith, the University of San Diego is off to its best start since becoming a division-one program.

USD improved to 11-3 (2-0 in WCC play) after a 74-66 win over Pepperdine.

This is the first time the Toreros men’s basketball team has started 11-3 in school history.

Olin Carter III led the Toreros with a season-high 27 points.

The junior guard nailed 7 treys to help USD earn its third straight victory.

Coach Smith said it wasn’t the best outing for his team this season, but he had to be happy with how the Toreros played defensively.

USD’s defense held the visitors to just 34.8 shooting from the field. The Waves fell to 3-11.