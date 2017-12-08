L.A. Chargers Look to Break Three-Way Tie in the AFC West

After an 0-4 start, the Chargers have won six of their last eight and are looking to sneak into the playoffs.

The NFL season is divided into four quarters much like a football game.

And just like a game it’s not about how you start, but rather how you finish.

The Los Angeles Chargers started the season 0-4 with each loss coming in the strangest, most “Chargers” way imaginable.

Since then, the team is 6-2 and part of a three-way tie for the AFC West crown.

This division has been crazy all year long.

The Kansas City Chiefs started the season 5-0 and are now 6-6. The Denver Broncos started the season 3-1 and have fallen to 3-9.

The Oakland Raiders started the season 2-2 and are now 6-6, but have been playing better in recent weeks.

“Look at teams that found a way to get in, wherever they were, teams that were six seeds that got in, they were just playing the best at the right time,” explained Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. “So, I’m certainly not looking that far ahead. We’ve got a whole quarter of the season to go. I think we have a shot.”

Rivers knows all to well about coming in hot to the playoffs.

The last time they made an appearance in the post season was in 2013.

Back then Chargers finished the regular season winning their last four games and entered the playoffs as a sixth seed.

They went to Cincinnati and beat the Bengals 27-10.

The Bolts faced the Broncos in the divisional game that year and were down 17-0 at halftime.

They came surging back, but fell flat after then quarterback Peyton Manning converted on a third and 17 to end the game.

There are only eight active players on the 2017 roster that played in that game.

“That would be fun,” said receiver Keenan Allen, “That’s something we are looking forward to, but we first have to handle our business in these last four games.”

In years past, the December locker room vibes felt like the players just wanted the season to be over, but winning changes everything.

“Oh yeah,” explained defensive end Joey Bosa, “We’re playing for something now. We’re knocking on the door. Last year, we knew we were out. Not a real good feeling, the whole team vibe is down, and it’s hard to come into work with a positive attitude every day. But things haven’t changed around here for the past eight to nine weeks. It’s come here, get to work and win our next game.”

The Bolts head into a challenging part of their schedule because even though on paper their pending match ups look like winnable games, they anything but easy.

After their game on Sunday versus a high powered Washington Redskins team, the Charger must travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs, which is starting to look like the game that could decide the division.

But as the Chargers have pointed out time and again, they must take it one game at a time.

Injuries

The Chargers released their injury report Friday afternoon and only two names were questionable; receiver Mike Williams (knee), who was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and defensive tackle Corey Luiget (toe).

Luiget has been limited all week with the toe injury, which held him out of last weekend’s game versus the Cleveland Browns.



