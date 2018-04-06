San Diego State University will pay former women's basketball coach Beth Burns and her legal team $4 million in a settlement reached this week, Burns' attorney confirmed to NBC 7.



The San Diego Union-Tribune, which obtained the settlement agreement through a public records request, reported Friday that Burns is unable to apply for future jobs within the CSU system.

In 2016, a judge ordered San Diego State University to pay more than $3 million to the former women’s basketball coach who claimed she was fired in retaliation for demanding equal treatment of women’s athletics programs.

Burns left SDSU abruptly in April 2013 after a 27-win season and with more wins than any coach in the history of SDSU women’s basketball.

Burns Retirement a Mystery

When SDSU women's basketball coach Beth Burns' retirement was announced Wednesday, there was a "cone of silence" from the Mesa. NBC 7's Jim Laslavic reports. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2013)

She claims she was told she must either resign, retire or be fired due to an alleged workplace violence incident caught on videotape.

The alleged incident was captured on video in February 2013 during a game against Colorado State.

Burns can be seen twice making contact with assistant coach Adam Barrett. The first time, she appears to hit a clipboard Barrett was holding. Later, she appears to hit the coach on the shoulder.

Burns, who has said she did not strike anyone intentionally, opted to retire to save her pension.

She sued, claiming her termination was retaliation for complaining about unfair treatment between men’s and women’s athletics at the Division I school.

Burns would often complain about the differences in support for housing, facilities, staffing and equipment between the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Video May Answer Why Coach Quit

We may now know why one of San Diego's most successful coaches, SDSU women's basketball coach Beth Burns, unexpectedly quit. NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe shows us video from one specific game. (Published Tuesday, July 23, 2013)

She helped the Aztecs make seven NCAA appearances during her career, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2010. She also led her team to six regular-season conference championships and four league tournament titles.