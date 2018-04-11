Aztecs Head Football Coach Signs Contract Extension

San Diego State University football coach Rocky Long signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Aztecs through the 2022 season, the university's athletic department announced today.

Long has been the head coach at SDSU the past seven seasons, leading the program to post-season bowl games each of those years with a 64-29 record.

Before becoming head coach, Long was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at SDSU under former head coach Brady Hoke. Long was previously the head coach at the University of New Mexico and has a combined career record at the two schools of 129-98.

Long, 68, holds the record for most wins for a head coach in Mountain West Conference history and has three times been named the conference's coach of the year.

Terms of the contract were not released. Last January, Long signed a five-year contract extension through 2021 that bumped his salary from $815,048 to $826,304 per season.