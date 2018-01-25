Aztecs Get Max-imum Effort Against CSU

Max Montana scored a season-high 20 points against Colorado State to help SDSU snap a 3-game losing streak.

The Aztecs were desperate for a win Wednesday night.

By the end of the evening, the Colorado State Rams were desperate to get out of town.

San Diego State snapped a three-game losing streak with an emphatic 97-78 decision over their conference rivals from Fort Collins.

With fans in the stands waving a flag of the state of Montana, SDSU swingman Max Montana poured in a season-high 20 points. He drilled a career-high five triples against the Rams and the Aztecs as a team made 13 treys on the night.

Montana had not played at all the previous Wednesday against Fresno State, so maybe he has earned more playing time going forward.

SDSU shot a blistering 62 percent from the field in the first half and led 47-33 at the break.

In years past, the Aztecs had at times struggled to score 47 points in an entire game. They finished just shy of the century mark and wound up shooting 55 percent from the floor for the entire game.

Senior guard Trey Kell added 17 points for the Scarlet and Black including a resounding dunk late in the second half that put a bow on this one.

Seven SDSU players finished in double figures with Matt Mitchell (15 points), Jalen McDaniels (11), Jeremy Hemsley (11), Devin Watson (11) and senior Malik Pope (10) also chipping in.

The win pushes SDSU to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Next up for the Aztecs is a trip to UNLV this Saturday.