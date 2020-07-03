7 More Workers at Chargers New Stadium Test Positive for COVID-19

SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the stadium was 97 percent complete. Less than 24 hours later, it was revealed that seven additional workers at the stadium had tested positive for COVID-19.

We are 97 percent complete! Check out some #BTS info about the completion of our video board. #Samsung | #SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/SahPGRWFBd — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) July 1, 2020

The L.A. Times was the first to report the workers tested positive after they obtained emails from Turner-AECOM Hunt, the company overseeing the stadium project.

In the emails, it states that the positive tests came after June 24, the last week that the workers were on site. The seven positive tests came from workers in three different trades all working on the stadium. Of the seven, one was asymptomatic and two were experiencing mild symptoms; there was no mention of the condition of the other four workers who tested positive.

Including the seven positive tests announced on Thursday, the total number of workers at SoFi Stadium who have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began has risen to 25.