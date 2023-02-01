49ers Gift Family of Lifelong Fan Tyre Nichols a Signed Jersey

49ers gift family of Tyre Nichols a signed jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers surprised the family of Tyre Nichols with a signed jersey on Wednesday.

The #49ers learned this week that Tyre Nichols, who was killed Jan. 7 by Memphis police, was a fan.



Today they surprised his family with a personalized autographed jersey. pic.twitter.com/zWNbXKQh7X — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) February 1, 2023

Nichols, a Black man, was attacked by police in Memphis earlier this month and died of his injuries three days later.

The 29-year-old grew up in the Sacramento area before moving to Memphis in early 2020. At the time of the attack, he was working at FedEx.

Those who knew him described him as a skateboarder, amateur photographer and family man. He reportedly was also a lifelong 49ers fan.

The jersey – which features Nichols’ last name and the number 49 – was first spotted in the locker room on Tuesday. It features the autographs of key players including quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Some of the biggest names on the 49ers roster can be found on this jersey here that was in the center of the team’s locker room today. The team is sending an autographed “Nichols” jersey to the family of Tyre Nichols after his tragic death. He was a Niners fan the team says. pic.twitter.com/BLjkv4pX6T — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) January 31, 2023

The funeral service for Nichols was held in Memphis on Wednesday.

The Mighty Light, the group responsible for coordinating the nightly light show across Memphis’ two biggest bridges, announced on Facebook that the Hernando de Soto and Big River Crossings bridges would both be lit up in the 49ers’ red and gold colors in honor of Nichols on Wednesday. The show, which runs along the Mississippi River, is expected to begin at sundown.