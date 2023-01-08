San Francisco 49ers

49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

The fan appeared to be OK following the fall

By Taylor Wirth

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. 

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

One fan, attempting to snag Purdy's game-used memorabilia, fell from the stands but appeared to be OK. 

He certainly gave it his all. And for what? A sweaty towel? 

RELATED: 49ers lock up No. 2 seed, will host Seahawks or Packers

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

SDSU Jan 7

Butler Leads Aztecs MBB to Win in Wyoming

Padres Jan 6

San Diego Padres Sign Engel From White Sox, Bolster Outfield Depth

Who knows, maybe the most obscure Purdy memorabilia will be worth something someday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Francisco 49ersNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us