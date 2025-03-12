Formula One

Racing season is officially back.

With the NASCAR and IndyCar seasons already underway, that leaves only one major series left to kick off: Formula One.

The highest class of international racing and pinnacle of motorsport will return this weekend as 20 drivers and 10 teams are set to battle for glory. There are a number of things to look out for this season, including driver changes, a schedule shake-up and more.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 F1 season:

When does the F1 season start in 2025?

The 2025 Formula One season begins on Sunday, March 16, with the Australian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 schedule and calendar

For the second straight year, the season will feature 24 races at the same 24 tracks across the globe. The order has been switched up, though, to better accommodate the teams' worldwide travel.

The Australian Grand Prix will kick off the season for the first time since 2019, with previous host Bahrain moving back to round four to avoid a conflict with Ramadan. There will once again be three races in the United States -- Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Here's the full schedule for 2025:

Grand PrixTrackRace date
Australian Grand PrixAlbert Park Circuit, MelbourneMarch 16
Chinese Grand PrixShanghai International Circuit, ShanghaiMarch 23
Japanese Grand PrixSuzuka International Racing Course, SuzukaApril 6
Bahrain Grand PrixBahrain International Circuit, SakhirApril 13
Saudi Arabian Grand PrixJeddah Corniche Circuit, JeddahApril 20
Miami Grand PrixMiami International Autodrome, Miami GardensMay 4
Emilia Romagna Grand PrixImola Circuit, ImolaMay 18
Monaco Grand PrixCircuit de Monaco, MonacoMay 25
Spanish Grand PrixCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, MontmelóJune 1
Canadian Grand PrixCircuit Gilles Villeneuve, MontrealJune 15
Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring, SpielbergJune 29
British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit, SilverstoneJuly 6
Belgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps, StavelotJuly 27
Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroring, MogyoródAug. 3
Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort, ZandvoortAug. 31
Italian Grand PrixMonza Circuit, MonzaSept. 7
Azerbaijan Grand PrixBaku City Circuit, BakuSept. 21
Singapore Grand PrixMarina Bay Street Circuit, SingaporeOct. 5
United States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas, AustinOct. 19
Mexico City Grand PrixAutódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico CityOct. 26
São Paulo Grand PrixInterlagos Circuit, São PauloNov. 9
Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas Strip Circuit, ParadiseNov. 22
Qatar Grand PrixLusail International Circuit, LusailNov. 30
Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit, Abu DhabiDec. 7
2025 Formula One calendar

Where to watch F1 in 2025

All 24 Formula One races will air on either ESPN or ABC in the United States. Races are also available to stream live on ESPN+.

As part of a deal with Sky Sports' team in the United Kingdom, ESPN airs a live simulcast of Sky's coverage for every practice, qualifying and race. The broadcast team includes David Croft, Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, Natalie Pinkham, Bernie Collins and Nico Rosberg, among others.

F1 drivers and teams for 2025

There are six new full-time drivers and four veterans who changed teams for 2025. That means half of the grid is in a new place, which could shake up the running order.

The six new drivers are all rookies with no full-season experience. Liam Lawson of Red Bull is the most seasoned of the bunch, with 11 F1 starts over the last two seasons under his belt. Ollie Bearman of Haas (three starts) and Jack Doohan of Alpine (one start) have limited exposure, while three others will make their debut in Australia: Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, Gabriel Bortoleto of Kick Sauber and Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls.

Wait, Racing Bulls? That's right, Red Bull's junior team has undergone another name change. First it was Toro Rosso, then it became AlphaTauri, then it was Visa CashApp RB last season. Now, they're going by Racing Bulls.

As for the veterans on the move, the list is headlined by Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion will drive for Ferrari in 2025 after 12 seasons with Mercedes -- a partnership that included six titles and 84 wins. He'll be replacing Carlos Sainz, who heads to Williams after four seasons and four wins in red. Esteban Ocon left Alpine for Haas, replacing Nico Hülkenberg, who heads to Kick Sauber.

Here's a look at the full grid entering 2025:

TeamDriver (home country)Car number
McLarenLando Norris (England)4
McLarenOscar Piastri (Australia)81
FerrariCharles Leclerc (Monaco)16
FerrariLewis Hamilton (England)44
Red BullMax Verstappen (Netherlands)1
Red BullLiam Lawson (New Zealand)30
MercedesGeorge Russell (England)63
MercedesKimi Antonelli (Italy)12
Aston MartinFernando Alonso (Spain)14
Aston MartinLance Stroll (Canada)18
AlpinePierre Gasly (France)10
AlpineJack Doohan (Australia)7
HaasEsteban Ocon (France)31
HaasOllie Bearman (England)87
Racing BullsYuku Tsunoda (Japan)22
Racing BullsIsack Hadjar (France)6
WilliamsCarlos Sainz (Spain)55
WilliamsAlex Albon (Thailand)23
Kick SauberNico Hülkenberg (Germany)27
Kick SauberGabriel Bortoleto (Brazil)5

Formula 1 predictions for 2025

Last season, for the first time since 2021, the winner of the drivers' and constructors' championship were different. Red Bull's Max Verstappen took home his fourth straight drivers' title, while McLaren regained the constructors' crown for the first time since 1998.

Will that success translate into 2025 more for Verstappen or McLaren? It's a safe bet considering the car regulations won't change until 2026.

McLaren's speed translated to preseason testing, where the MCL39 showed quick pace. Verstappen wasn't quite as quick in his RB21, but it's foolish to doubt the driver who has won 53 of 90 races over the last four years.

This year's title fight will feature additional challengers beyond Verstappen and Norris, who finished first and second last year. Piastri will look to seriously challenge his teammate Norris as the Aussie enters his third season.

Then there's the superstar Ferrari duo of Hamilton and Leclerc. Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship to McLaren last season, and the seven-time champion Hamilton is only expected to improve their chances.

So, who will win the drivers' and constructors' championships in 2025? A repeat for McLaren seems likely given their preseason pace and recent history of improving their car throughout seasons. That bodes well for the 25-year-old Norris, who is primed to claim his first drivers' championship after winning four times last year.

Formula One
