Caitlin Clark makes All-WNBA First Team in rookie season: Here's the full list

Clark is the first rookie since 2008 to make the first team

By Sanjesh Singh

Caitlin Clark's rookie season was a historic one on many levels. It was further solidified with a spot on the 2024 All-WNBA First Team.

The WNBA on Tuesday announced its first and second teams, with Clark among the headliners on the first team. The honor comes after Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game to help the Indiana Fever flip from lottery contender to playoff caliber.

Clark nearly earned the nod unanimously, receiving 66 of 67 votes. Two players did earn a spot unanimously: MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, who is in the ongoing WNBA Finals with the Minnesota Lynx.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas rounded out the five-player team.

The second team featured two more Liberty players in Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper, Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike were the next three stars. Copper's selection marked her first ever in her debut season in Arizona.

Clark's first-team nod made her the first rookie to do so since Candace Parker's MVP and Rookie of the Year campaign in 2008. Clark also won Rookie of the Year.

Stars not named to either team included Lynx's Kayla McBride, Fever's Kelsey Mitchell, Los Angeles Sparks' Dearica Hamby and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, among others.

From historic individual performances to skyrocketing attendance and viewership, here are the eye-popping numbers you need to know from the 2024 WNBA regular season.

WNBA
