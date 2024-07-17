The anticipation for the 2024 WNBA All-Star festivities is growing.
The highlight of the weekend will be Team USA women's basketball taking on the WNBA All-Stars, the latter of which will feature Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
But there will also be a skills challenge and 3-point contest, so fans will have multiple competitions to tune in to.
Who will be competing in the 3-point contest, specifically? Here's what to know:
When is the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest?
The 2024 contest is slated for Friday, July 19. Both the 3-point contest and skills challenge are on the same day, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.
Where is the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest?
The 3-point contest will be part of the All-Star festivities in Phoenix.
Who is in the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest?
The WNBA on Wednesday announced the five participants. Here's a look at each, along with their respective teams and 3-point shooting percentages:
- Stefanie Dolson, Washington Mystics: 48.5%
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream: 36%
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty: 39.6%
- Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun: 34.8%
- Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx: 42.7%
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu will not be participating.
How to watch the 2024 WNBA 3-point contest
The contest will be available to watch on ESPN.