2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, No. 1 Pick Odds, Top Prospects

In January, the Chicago Bulls practiced in the Parisian gym where Victor Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, plays his games.

While that fact doesn’t change the Bulls’ meager odds to win the NBA draft lottery, it does offer some distant hope for any fans searching for creative connections. Or maybe this, for the local ones: The Chicago Blackhawks won Monday's NHL draft lottery, giving that franchise the No. 1 pick just months after the Chicago Bears held it for the NFL draft before trading down.

Regardless, Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003. He’s the 7-foot-3-inch teenager who could singlehandedly alter the future for whichever lucky franchise drafts him.

Fifteen years after the Bulls overcame 1.7 percent odds to win the 2008 NBA draft lottery and select Derrick Rose, they’ll need to cash in 1.8 percent odds for the right to draft Wembanyama.

Furthermore, they’ll need to cash in 8.5 percent odds to vault from their current draft lottery standing of 11th to move into the top four picks, which they’ll need to do to retain their pick or else it conveys to the Orlando Magic. Other coveted prospects await at the top of the June 22 NBA draft.

But first comes the NBA draft lottery in Chicago. Here’s everything you need to know about the lottery:

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Central. It is held in Chicago on the eve of the annual NBA Draft Combine.

How does the NBA draft lottery work?

The lottery uses a random drawing to determine the top-four picks in the draft. Once that order is set, picks Nos. 5-14 will pick in inverse order of their regular-season record.

The drawing process is detailed on the NBA’s official website. Let's just say it's official enough to be overseen by an official from Ernst & Young and witnessed by several media members, NBA officials and one representative from each of the lottery teams, who aren't allowed contact with the outside world. That includes surrendering all smart phones, tablets and smart watches before entering the sequestered room where the drawing occurs.

Which team has the best odds in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

Beginning with the 2019 draft lottery, a new system ensured the teams with the three-worst records each had a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery.

The team with the worst regular-season record can pick no lower than fifth.

Here are the lottery odds and regular-season records for this year’s 14 lottery teams:

Detroit, 17-65, 14%

Houston, 22-60, 14%

San Antonio, 22-60, 14 percent

Charlotte, 27-55, 12.5%

Portland, 33-49, 10.5%

Orlando, 34-48, 9%

Indiana, 35-47, 6.8%

Washington, 35-47, 6.7%

Utah, 37-45, 4.5%

Dallas, 38-44, 3%

Chicago, 40-42, 1.8%

Oklahoma City, 40-42, 1.7%

Toronto, 41-41, 1%

New Orleans, 42-40, 0.5%

Who are the top prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Wembanyama: His agility, skill and shooting ability would stand out for any player, much less for someone who stands 7 feet, 3 inches---perhaps 7-4 depending on who's doing the measuring. He has been compared the Kevin Durant for his ballhandling skills and shooting ability. He has the potential to be one of the game's great scorers with his rare combination of skill and size.

Scoot Henderson: Scouts point to this point guard's positional size, floor leadership and bold game filled with confidence and creativity. The consensus is the 6-foor-2-inch, 195-pound prospect could be his future team's lead guard for the next decade. He played for the G League Ignite team.

Brandon Miller: After one season at Alabama, this 6-foot-9-inch, 200-pounder projects to the prototypical "3-and-D" wing with elite shooting ability. He shot 38.4 percent on high volume from 3-point range. He's long and athletic, too, so his ability to finish at the rim could turn into an NBA skill.

Amen Thompson: Another prospect who bypassed college and played for Overtime Elite, this 6-foot-7-inch wing oozes playmaking potential with his court vision, ballhandling skills and elite passing eye. He's also a crafty shot creator but doesn't yet possess a knockdown jumper.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

It will be held June 22 at Barclays Center in New York.