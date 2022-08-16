2022 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, qualified teams, and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The eight teams with the highest winning percentage have officially advanced to the postseason.

The Las Vegas Aces have clinched the No. 1 seed after knocking reigning champion Chicago Sky into the No. 2 spot. While on the other hand, Sylvia Fowles played her final WNBA game as the Minnesota Lynx were eliminated on Sunday night.

And it gets even more exciting. There are some modifications to the WNBA playoffs this year. One of the biggest changes is that all eight teams will be participating in the first round, rather than the top four seeds receiving a first-round bye.

Before all the action starts, let’s take a look at which teams made the cut, when the playoffs begin and how you can watch them.

Which teams are in the WNBA Playoffs?

The eight teams that have officially qualified for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs are as follows:

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (26-10)

No. 2 Chicago Sky (26-10)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun (25-10)

No. 4 Seattle Storm (22-14)

No. 5 Washington Mystics (21-14)

No. 6 Dallas Wings (17-18)

No. 7 New York Liberty (16-20)

No. 8 Phoenix Mercury (15-21)

When do the 2022 WNBA Playoffs start?

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are slated to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET, only three days after the regular season wrapped up.

Round 1 will take place from Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The semifinals will begin on Sunday, Aug. 28 and will run through Thursday, Sept. 8.

When do the 2022 WNBA Finals start?

The 2022 WNBA Finals will begin on Sunday, Sept. 11, with Game 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

Game 2 will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. Game 3 is slated for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. If necessary, Game 4 will be on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. ET and Game 5 will be on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2022 WNBA Playoffs?

Here are the channels to watch each game of Round 1, the semifinals and finals:

Round 1, Game 1 – Wednesday, Aug. 17 – ESPN2

Round 1, Game 1 – Thursday, Aug. 18 – ESPNU, ESPN2

Round 1, Game 2 – Saturday, Aug. 20 – ESPN2

Round 1, Game 2 – Sunday, Aug. 21 – ABC, ESPN2

*Round 1, Game 3 – Tuesday, Aug. 23 – ESPN2

*Round 1, Game 3 – Wednesday, Aug. 24 – ESPN2

Semifinals, Game 1 – Sunday, Aug. 28 – ESPN, ESPN2

Semifinals, Game 2 – Wednesday, Aug. 31 – ESPN2

Semifinals, Game 3 – Sunday, Sept. 4 – ESPN2, ABC

*Semifinals, Game 4 – Tuesday, Sept. 6 – ESPN2

*Semifinals, Game 5 – Thursday, Sept. 8 – ESPN2

Finals, Game 1 – Sunday, Sept. 11 – ABC

Finals, Game 2 – Tuesday, Sept. 13 – ESPN

Finals, Game 3 – Thursday, Sept. 15 – ESPN

*Finals, Game 4 – Sunday, Sept. 18 – ESPN

*Finals, Game 5 – Tuesday, Sept. 20 – ESPN

*if necessary