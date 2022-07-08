2022 WNBA All-Star Game: How to watch, location, rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the second time in three years, basketball’s best players will head to Chicago for All-Star festivities.

In 2020, the NBA’s top stars played in a riveting All-Star Game, the first one in league history to use the Elam Ending. This summer, it’s the WNBA’s turn to shine in Chi-Town.

The two squads have already been decided for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game thanks to captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Those two Western Conference superstars will be joined by some basketball legends, fellow Olympians and even a handful of All-Star newbies on the big stage.

Before Team Wilson and Team Stewart tip-off, here’s everything you need to know for the WNBA’s 18th All-Star Game:

When is the WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena, home of the defending champion Chicago Sky.

What channel is the WNBA All-Star Game on?

The contest will be nationally televised on ABC.

How to stream WNBA All-Star Game

Along with TV coverage on ABC, the game can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters?

Wilson and Stewart selected their teams on July 2 and even made a couple of trades.

The two players exchanged co-captains, with Sylvia Fowles joining Wilson and Stewart reuniting with Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird. Later in the draft, a pair of starters were swapped, as Sabrina Ionescu moved to Team Wilson and Nneka Ogwumike moved to Team Stewart.

Here are the full 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters, along with head coaches:

Team Wilson

Starters

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Reserves

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces

Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Natasha Howard, New York Liberty

Head coach

Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces

Team Stewart

Starters

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Emma Meesseman, Chicago Sky

Head coach

James Wade, Chicago Sky

What uniforms will 2022 WNBA All-Stars wear?

Team Wilson will wear orange uniforms and Team Stewart will wear black uniforms.