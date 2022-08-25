2022 U.S. Open: Past Men's Winners and Records

The Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon are behind us and we all know what that means – it’s time for the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year: The U.S. Open.
The annual tournament debuted in 1881 for men and 1887 for women, and in 1978, the matches began to be held at the one and only USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
Once 1987 hit, the tournament officially became the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year for tennis. And that’s where the magic began.
Before the two-week competition begins, let’s take a look back at some winners and records held by men at the U.S. Open:
Who was the winner of the 2021 U.S. Open?
The 2021 U.S. Open men’s winner was Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, while the men’s doubles champions were USA’s Rajeev Ram and England’s Joe Salisbury. The 2021 mixed doubles champions were USA’s Desirae Krawczyk and England’s Joe Salisbury.
U.S. Open champions year-by-year
Here are the last five U.S. Open winners:
2021
Men’s singles: Daniil Medvedev
Men’s Doubles: Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury
Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk, Joe Salisbury
2020
Men’s singles: Dominic Thiem
Men’s Doubles: Mate Pavic, Bruno Soares
Mixed Doubles: *Canceled due to COVID-19
2019
Men’s singles: Rafael Nadal
Men’s Doubles: Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah
Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray
2018
Men’s singles: Novak Dokovic
Men’s Doubles: Mike Bryan, Jack Sock
Mixed Doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Jamie Murray
2017
Men’s singles: Rafael Nadal
Men’s Doubles: Jean-Julien Rojer, Horia Tecau
Mixed Doubles: Martina Hingis, Jamie Murray
Click here for the full list of U.S. Open winners for men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.
What are some U.S. Open records made by men?
Here are some of the notable records made by men in the U.S. Open since 1881:
Most singles titles
- Jimmy Connors (USA): 5
- Pete Sampras (USA): 5
- Roger Federer (CHE): 5
Most consecutive singles titles
- Roger Federer (CHE): 5
Most doubles titles
- Mike Bryan (USA): 6
Most consecutive doubles titles
- Todd Woodbridge (AUS): 2
- Mark Woodforde (AUS): 2
Most mixed doubles titles
- Owen Davidson (AUS): 4
- Marty Riessen (USA): 4
- Bob Bryan (USA): 4
Most Championships (singles, doubles, mixed doubles)
- Bob Bryan (USA): 9 *between 2003-14 he won 5 doubles and 4 mixed doubles