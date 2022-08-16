Games on the 2022-23 NBA schedule we know so far originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA will release its full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

But some big-time games are already being leaked.

The full Opening Night and Christmas Day slates were reported over the past couple of days, and the dates of other marquee matchups have been disclosed as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a tracker of the 2022-23 NBA games we know so far.

What are the opening night NBA games in 2022-23?

The new NBA season will kick off on Oct. 18 with a historic rivalry, with the Philadelphia 76ers heading to TD Garden to face the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. Then, the action will shift cross-country as the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings and raise a banner to the Chase Center rafters before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The slate over the next few days includes the projected returns of Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson occurring in the same game, Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks debut, Rudy Gobert's first game against his old team, and Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero taking their beef to an NBA court. Here are the early-season matchups that have been leaked:

What are the Christmas Day NBA games in 2022-23?

The NBA will play its usual five games on Christmas Day, highlighted by a pair of second-round matchups from last season's playoffs. The Bucks and Celtics will battle in Boston, while the Grizzlies and Warriors will square off in the Bay Area. Here's the full Dec. 25 schedule:

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

What are the Martin Luther King Jr. Day NBA games in 2022-23?

MLK Day will see a 2022 playoff rematch, as well as the top West's top two seeds from last season squaring off. The Heat will visit the Hawks and the Suns will face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Jan. 16.

Other marquee games on the 2022-23 NBA schedule

Brunson's return to Dallas, Gobert's return to Utah and the two 2022 NBA Finals rematches are among other high-profile games on the schedule:

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, Nov. 9

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, Nov. 16

Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, Dec. 9

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, Dec. 10

New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks, Dec. 27

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, Jan. 19

Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings, Jan. 21

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, Jan. 24

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers, March 27

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, April 5

Reports via The Athletic's Shams Charania and Fred Katz, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Marc Stein, The Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, and Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.