NFL

How to Watch the NFL Thanksgiving Day Games

There are three games on the Thanksgiving Day NFL slate

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

How to watch the NFL Thanksgiving Day games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A full day of football and great food is almost here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That's right, Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and with the holiday comes a three-game NFL slate.

The day will start with an NFC North battle in Detroit as the winless Lions host the Chicago Bears. Then, the Las Vegas Raiders will visit Jerry World to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

NCAA 8 hours ago

How the Aztecs Can Play in a New Year's Six Bowl Game

basketball Nov 21

Aztecs Own the Foul Line in Win

Finally, enjoy your Thanksgiving dessert as the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints wrap up the day's NFL action in the Big Easy.

From the kickoff times to how to watch, here's what you need to know about the 2021 NFL Thanksgiving games:

What is the 2021 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule?

12:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

8:20 p.m.: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

How to watch, stream Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FoxSports.comFox Sports appNFL mobile app

How to watch, stream Raiders vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: ParamountPlus.comParamount+ app, Yahoo! Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to watch, stream Bills vs. Saints on Thanksgiving

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.comPeacockNBC Sports app

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLDallas CowboysChicago BearsBuffalo BillsNew Orleans Saints
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us