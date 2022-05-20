2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Teams: See Which 10 Players Made the Cut

NBA All-Defensive Teams: Smart, Williams make the cut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA All-Defensive Teams are here.

The league on Friday announced the 10 players chosen for the first and second teams to recognize their defensive prowess throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Here’s a full look at how the teams shaped up:

2021-22 NBA All-Defensive First Team:

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Second Team:

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers

Robert Williams III, Boston Celtics

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

As expected, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges headlined the first team after being the top-two candidates for the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, with Smart taking home the prize.

Smart received 99 first-team votes, just one short of a perfect score.

Adebayo was just one point short of making the first team for the first time in his career. He had 57 first-team votes and 38 second-team votes for 152 total points.

Williams earned All-Defensive honors for the first time in his four-year career after averaging career highs in blocks (2.2) and steals (0.9) per game.

Here is how the rest of the voting panned out:

The Celtics (Smart, Williams) and Bucks (Antetokounmpo, Holiday) each had two representatives from the list.