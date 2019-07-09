Fans supported the team in a gender discrimination suit the players filed against the U.S. Soccer Federation. (Published Monday, July 8, 2019)

New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the U.S. women's soccer team's World Cup victory Wednesday, marking the second time that the honor will be bestowed upon female athletes.

Here are the answers to a handful of common questions about the parade.

What is the parade route?

The parade will take place along "The Canyon of Heroes," traveling east on Battery Place to Broadway, turning north on Broadway, turning east on Worth Street, then south on Lafayette Street and conclude at Chambers and Centre streets.

What is the time of the parade?

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. A special ceremony at City Hall Plaza will follow at 10:30 a.m.

How can I watch the parade?

If you can't watch the parade in person, don't worry. We've got you covered. NBC 4 New York will air full TV coverage of the event and will stream all the action on this website.

How many people does the Plaza hold?

It holds more than 3,500 people.

What streets will be closed?

The NYPD will be providing details soon. They will begin street closings on Broadway and the surrounding area at approximately 6 a.m. before the parade starts.

How much did the previous Women's World Cup parade cost?

About $2 million, of that $450,000 in private donations.

Was any of the previous parade sponsored?

Yes.

Where does the confetti come from?

Confetti comes from a number of sources—residential buildings and businesses along on the route purchase it, residents provide their own. There is no single source of paper.

How much trash has been collected from recent parades?

Here are the numbers from the last nine parades: