2 USC Journalism Students Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Jerseys While Covering NFL Draft

Two University of Southern California journalism students were arrested at Kansas City International Airport last week for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of jerseys at the 2023 NFL Draft, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Eric Lambkins II and Jude Ocañas had been in Kansas City, Missouri, covering the draft for USC Annenberg Media, which is a "student-led multiplatform news media overseen and funded by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism," according to its website.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Friday morning, after the first round had already concluded, security footage showed the students walking toward the draft stage, according to a probable cause statement filed by police. At one point, they entered a room called the "Talent Waiting Room," which was adjacent to the "Nike Room." When the students emerged from the room after roughly five minutes, a bag Lambkins had been holding appeared "fuller" than it was previously, police said.

The NFL's vice president of security told police that no one was allowed near the draft stage area at that time and that the students did not have access to that area. Three jerseys with a combined value of $1,050 were reported missing from the Nike room: one Dallas Cowboys jersey, one Minnesota Vikings jersey and one San Francisco 49ers jersey, according to police. All three had the No. 1 with no name printed on the back, which is the type of jersey the NFL gives to players drafted in the first round.

After the NFL helped police identify Lambkins and Ocañas, the students were arrested later that same Friday before they were about to board a flight back to Los Angeles. Police said the Cowboys jersey was found in Ocañas' bag and the 49ers one was found in Lambkins' bag. The Vikings jersey was not mentioned by police as a discovered item.

“While limited by student privacy laws in what we can share, we are cooperating with the authorities in this matter and will follow our internal processes with respect to any allegations of misconduct,” USC said in a statement, via the Los Angeles Times.

Lambkins is a graduate journalism student and U.S. Army veteran who serves as a managing editor for Annenberg Media, according to the outlet. Ocañas is a freshman journalism student. Their trip to the draft was funded by the Annenberg School.

“Out of respect for our system of justice, we are not going to comment on the evidence outside of the courtroom," attorney David Bell, who represents both students, said in a statement to USC Annenberg Media. "We are confident that the unique set of circumstances in this case, combined with the extraordinary reputations of Mr. Lambkins and Mr. Ocañas, will result in a fair and equitable resolution to all parties involved.”