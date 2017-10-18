1904 - San Diego's New Football Club

San Diego's NASL team has a name & a video to introduce it, here it is.

The North American Soccer League awarded San Diego an expansion franchise in June and will begin play next spring.

“You can say what you want but the only thing that matters is who wins on the pitch,” according to the team's video announcing the branding.

For those wondering what the connection is between 1904 and soccer in San Diego, they explain it like this:

19 = S is the 19th letter of the alphabet

4 = D is the 4th letter of the alphabet

In its inaugural season, the team will play at University of San Diego Torero Stadium. After that, the team plans to move to a North County location.

As the NASL’s tenth club, San Diego is the latest to join the league’s West Coast expansion movement. The San Francisco Deltas kicked off their inaugural season earlier this year, and a new club in Orange County, which will take the field in the Spring of 2018, was announced last month.



