Shelltown residents still recovering from floods, and husband's death, brace for next storm

The flood came with little warning. The homes at Osborn and Cottonwood Streets in the Shelltown neighborhood of San Diego filled with water, muck and debris fast.

Sandra Garcia says she lost everything, including her husband.

“My heart is sick I am sick,“ Garcia said. “Monday Lost home. Wednesday pass away my husband."

Sandra and Juan Miguel Garcia were married for sixteen years. Failing health left him in a home hospital bed on an oxygenator most of the time.

On the day of the storm, Juan Miguel’s son Rene lifted him from the flood waters as they swirled around his father. The floodlines show the waters came higher than his hospital bed in the end.

The family says Juan Miguel died from a misdiagnosed case of Pneumonia.

“We haven’t had time to really work in the house. We just had a little bit of time to grieve with the family,“ Rene Garcia said.

The Garcias weren't the only residents hit hard by the storm. Maria Alvarez and her sister Patty were clearing bags of debris from their home, which was built by her grandfather and had been in the family for three generations.

“We almost lost our lives and lost all our belongings,“ Maria Alvarez said.

Until last weekend, the neighborhood was left to its own devices. Volunteers and residents worked on their homes, distributed donations and fed the community.

City workers showed up nearly a week later, on Sunday morning, according to residents. First, the street department cleared the canals. Then, late Monday, Parks and Recreation crews cleared the sidewalks of all that debris. The city says they’ve been working 8-hour shifts since the rain, no days off.

Piles of saturated belongings and debris on the sidewalks last week have since been removed. The trash in front of the Alvarez home is also gone -- not by the city -- she says but by a private hauler the family paid.

The clogged storm channel, which was a factor that led to so much flooding last Monday, is not clear. With more rain on the way, removing that brush was critical.

People in the devastated neighborhood are taking small steps forward while bracing for the next rain event.

“We don’t know what is going to happen but we can’t go through what happened a week ago,” Alvarez said.