San Diego Police Sex Crimes Unit Investigating Alleged Rape of Lincoln High School Student

The San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is now investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Lincoln High School student. The incident, and the San Diego Unified School District's response to it, sparked campus protests on Tuesday.

The alleged victim's mother said her daughter was coerced into having recorded sex at a local park. Footage of the incident allegedly circulated among her classmates. The mother, identified only as Fabi, led other parents in protest outside the campus Tuesday and hundreds of students skipped third and fourth periods to join the demonstration.

Hundreds of Lincoln High students skipped class to demonstrate outside the school, NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

“It’s been very hard on her. That same day, we came to school to do the declaration and everything, she had suicidal thoughts and I had to take her to the hospital,“ Fabi said.

The incident allegedly happened in a field not a mile from Lincoln High near south Euclid Avenue and Trinidad Way after school on Jan. 12.

“My charges against him were sexual assault, rape and child pornography,” Fabi said.

The plan was that the two would get some snacks and hang out there for a while, according to the girl's statement to police and what she told her mother. When she arrived, her friend insisted they have sex. He insisted several times, and several times she said no until she gave in, fearing something worse would happen.

She told her mother about it after the video began circulating among students. They reported it to San Diego Unified School District Police six days after the alleged assault, according to Fabi.

“You could see it in her eyes and her tears, how she was overwhelmed, how she’s not eating. She’s depressed, has suicidal thoughts,“ Fabi said.

The school district put together a safety plan for Fabi's daughter but she remains at home and the teen accused of the assault remains in school, Fabi said.

“He’s going on with his life and my daughter is just stuck. That is very, very frustrating for me,“ Fabi said.

In part of a statement released by the San Diego Unified School District, spokesperson Maureen Magee wrote:

“All allegations are taken seriously and are investigated. Because there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement that involves students, we cannot comment on details of the situation.”

“I’m angry. I’m sad, frustrated and alone because the school’s not doing anything. I feel unsupported,“ Fabi said.

No matter how isolated Fabi's daughter may feel, fellow student demonstrators said she is not alone.

In part of a text message sent to the girl’s mother, the investigating officer wrote that the police report would be ready by Friday and soon after will be in the hands of the Juvenile Crimes Office of the District Attorney.