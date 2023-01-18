San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders

Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.

A week before Christmas, NBC 7 reported the story of an attack on a 72-year-old Vietnamese grandmother across the street from her home on Kenova Street in Mira Mesa. Her necklace, which was an important piece of heirloom jewelry, was taken by two women.

Fast forward to Wednesday, the grandmother told NBC 7 she recognized one of the women police are looking for as one of her attackers. The grandmother and her family didn't feel comfortable going on camera, but a friend and resource to many victims of similar crimes gave them a voice.

“It is very frustrating and it is disappointing. It’s sad, it is all the above. A lot of these items are invaluable, irreplaceable,“ Lao Community Organizer Pida Kongphouthone said.

Kongphouthone has been the shoulder to cry on for victims of this international criminal organization for the last two years.

“A lot of our elders, a lot of our community members, they are scared to go out,” Kongphouthone said.

Turns out, the San Diego Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit detectives have been working the Mira Mesa case and many more like it for just as long.

Crime Stoppers

Investigators released the suspected names and faces of 13 people arrested and charged in connection with this series of crimes, plus pictures of more than 30 suspects they're trying to capture.

“These are people we have identified as being in San Diego and being involved on some level in these crimes,” SDPD Financial Crimes detective Luke Johnson said. “Often times they will ask directions to the nearest church or tell them they went through some trauma in their family to get them to feel sorry for them.”

Once the victim’s guard is down, they use pickpocket sleight of hand skills to steal everything from jewelry to wallets. If that doesn’t work they resort to rougher methods, investigators said.

“They buy luxury vehicles. We have suspects that own Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Rolls Royces. They have large mansions in Romania,” Detective Johnson said.

All police suspects connected to these crimes come from a small community in Romania, according to Detective Johnson.

Investigators say the thieves target Asian neighborhoods, supermarkets and grocery stores.

They are watching the temple Wat Lao Buddharam of San Diego, for those coming and going from worship.

“This whole situation definitely disrupted the peace of mind in our community,” Kongphouthone said.

San Diego police say to take a page out of your childhood lessons. Don’t talk to strangers and don’t walk alone. If you have a phone, take a video or picture of someone approaching you and maybe the vehicle they are driving. Anonymity is their best protection but exposing them is your best defense.

Police say these thefts are underreported. Victims sometimes feel foolish for being tricked out of their belongings and don’t pursue criminal charges.