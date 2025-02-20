San Diego Police Chief defends current policy on police pursuits

Wednesday night, members of the police administration explained their position to the Commission on Police Practices (CPP).

Like in many cities across the country San Diego police pursuits are under a microscope. NBC7 Investigates found 1,592 recorded police pursuits between 2017 and 2023.

17% of SDPD’s pursuits ended with some kind of collision. SDPD reported 425 instances where a chase resulted in property damage, 171 injuries and four people who died.

San Diego is in the top five cities for police pursuits nationwide.

“These pursuits are allowing you to hunt us like we are prey “Patricia de Arman said.

De Arman’s brother Chris died in a shootout with San Diego Police after a short chase, two years ago. She says police actions escalate minor infractions.

“SDPD needs to begin mailing citations for minor equipment malfunctions instead of pursuing individuals. Justice for Chris De Arman,” Patricia said.

Chicano Community Advocate David Rico says police procedures are not followed in the same way in every community.

“We’ve noticed the police officers get a rush when they start a pursuit they like it,” Rico said.

The Commission on Police Practices, issued nine pursuit recommendations. The department agreed at least in part to six of those. Most significant to the commission was the recommendation that discouraged pursuits for traffic violations and low level offenses.

“It is very difficult to write policy when the circumstances out on the street are not that simple,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Chief Wahl says he is satisfied with current policy justifications for pursuits.

“If there is no accountability from running or fleeing from police what we will end up seeing and what we have seen in other areas of the country that have done this, is a blatant disregard for law enforcement,” Chief Wahl said.

On a virtual call, Community Advocate Tasha Williamson says the chief’s response is insincere.

“I think it is imperative that Chief Wahl understands that he cannot be about community policing if he is not looking to the community to work on his policies and procedures,” Williamson said.

The commission also wants a establish a separate vehicle pursuit review board. The department is open to exploring the idea as long as the City Attorney agrees.

“I feel like you want to be open and take these recommendations, but you don’t want to be clear about things,” Rico said.

The commission can only make policy recommendations whether they become part of police practices is up to Department command staff.

The Commission isn’t giving up on its police pursuit review board nor on its justification restrictions. While the police department disagrees, the Chief says this conversation will continue.

On CPP’s recommendation San Diego Police adopted these words in CHP’s pursuit policy, “ To protect the lives and safety of the public and officers”.