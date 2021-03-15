school re openings

San Diego County Students Begin Long-Awaited Return to Campuses

Small groups of middle and high school students in the Poway Unified School District returned for in-person instruction Monday

By Rory Devine

This week, more students will head back to campuses for in-person instruction as the county moves out of the purple tier. 

The move to red tier doesn't officially happen until Tuesday, but the Poway Unified School District was able to open Monday because the district received state approval to open to small groups.  

News

The Carlsbad Unified School District also received state approval and will open Tuesday to small groups, and the San Dieguito Union High School District, which had planned to open Thursday, will now open Wednesday, a day earlier thanks to a favorable legal judgment.

“It’s really great to be back,” said Baily Burk, a 10th-grader at Poway High School.

“I did miss just being back on campus and reconnecting,” said fellow 10th grader Jesil Gadzekpo. “But it’s definitely nice to be back at school and I do hope we can move up and come back more days.”  

The plan for Poway Unified once the county gets out of the purple tier is to expand in-person instruction for those who choose to come back on campus. 

“This is a family decision and they do need to reflect on what’s best for their family and their life to make the right decision,” said Poway High School principal Richard Nash. “Just know that when you’re ready, we’re here, we will welcome you. If there is something we need to adjust in order to make you feel more welcome please let us know and we will jump on that right away.”

