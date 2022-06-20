San Diego County Sheriffs Searching for Missing Vista Teen

A missing teen was being sought Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A sheriff's helicopter broadcast an announcement at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 200 block of West Los Angeles Drive in Vista for residents to be on the lookout for Lawrence Rugley, a Black 17-year-old boy wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and checkered vans.

Authorities said anyone who sees him should call 911, and should not approach Rugley, as he was allegedly violent and aggressive on Sunday at his home before he went missing.

