San Diego County Gas Prices on 13-Day Price Drop Streak

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 13th consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.266.
The average price has dropped 10.7 cents over the past 13 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.
The average price is 5.8 cents less than one week ago but 22 cents more than one month ago and $2.01 higher than one year ago.
The national average price dropped for the 14th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.6 cents to $4.881. It has dropped 13.5 cents over the past 14 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday.
The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.7 cents less than one week ago but 28 cents more than one month ago and $1.782 higher than one year ago.