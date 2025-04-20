Families tell NBC 7 they're grateful that their kids got to feel a sense of normalcy on Easter

The Ronald McDonald House in the Birdland neighborhood held its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, where kids got to participate in the traditional search for eggs. The Ronald McDonald House holds the event every year.

Away from the crowd of kids hunting for eggs sat Claudia Espinoza with her two-year-old son, Paul.

"We've been here for six months, we've been here since November," said Espinoza.

Espinoza lives roughly two hours away in El Centro, but she's been staying at the Ronald McDonald House with her son. Paul is recovering from open heart surgery; his mother said he was born with a few complex heart conditions.

"He had three open heart surgeries and that's why he's been here for so long," said Espinoza.

Paul has been on the mend since his last surgery in January. All things considered, his mom said he's doing well. "We're hoping that next week they tell us more and see if he is ready to go home," said Espinoza.

In the meantime, they have a place to stay, a hot meal, and overall fewer things to worry about. Those are some of the things the Ronald McDonald House has provided for families like Espinoza's since its inception in 1980.

"We also offer services for families that are just at the hospital for an appointment, or any type of follow-up. We have breakfast, lunch, dinner, we have a laundry room, we have a nap room," said Ivana Ramirez, with the Ronald McDonald House. "We have an array of different services for everyone to use."

The Ronald McDonald House is gearing up to celebrate Red Shoe Day in May, where volunteers across San Diego hit the streets to collect donations. In 2024, the organization raised more than $200,000.