Registrar of Voters Hiring for Upcoming Recall Election

The Registrar of Voters is hiring temporary site managers for the upcoming recall election

By Katie Lane

San Francisco Department of Elections worker Rosy Chan checks for damaged ballots at a voting center in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Jeff Chiu/AP

The San Diego Registrar of Voters is looking for temporary site managers to operate in-person voting locations around San Diego for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election on Sept. 14. 

Site managers will oversee the operations of in-person voting locations. They will train and supervise the election staff while providing services to the diverse San Diego voter population.

The Registrar’s office is hiring these election workers instead of the typical volunteer poll workers because training is more extensive due to the extended voting period.

In-person voting locations during the upcoming election will be open for four days rather than one day.

Managers will earn $20 per hour and work approximately 125 hours over a five-week period.

They will work up to three days a week during the pre-election weeks where they will attend training sessions to learn procedures, tasks and responsibilities.

The Registrar’s office is working with Public Health Services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters.

Recommended personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided so workers can conduct the election process safely.

English speakers who are bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and/or Chinese are in high-demand for this position. If you are fluent in one of these languages, be sure to indicate it on your application.

Think you are a good fit? You can fill out an application here.

