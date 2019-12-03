Read: Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Plea Deal for Campaign Fund Misuse

Read the full terms of Rep. Duncan Hunter's plea agreement below.

By NBC 7 Staff

After years of denying wrongdoing in a corruption case against him, California Rep. Duncan Hunter walked into a federal courthouse in San Diego Tuesday and admitted illegally misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars of campaign funds on personal expenses. 

The plea agreement could land the six-term congressman in prison for up to five years when he is sentenced on March 17, 2020. By pleading guilty, both Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret, avoided going to trial.

According to the agreement, Rep. Hunter and his wife, Margaret, had dozens of violations totaling $150,000 between 2010 and 2016, including spending $511.03 on his daughter's birthday at the Hotel Del Coronado spending $409.49 at a bistro in Washington, D.C.

Read the full terms of the plea agreement below. 

