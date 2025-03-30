Rally held ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility

Dozens of San Diegans gathered outside City Hall in Oceanside on Saturday for a rally celebrating the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The event is typically celebrated every year on March 31.

In the wake of recent executive orders by the Trump administration, organizers wanted to empower the LGBTQ community and have their voices heard.

"The biggest threat is our own compliance with our rights taken away," said Myshell Thomas, a coordinator with the North County LGBTQ Resource Center in Oceanside. "I think it's a misguided thought that we are safe just because we live in California," Thomas added. "The truth of the matter is that trans and non-binary people have always had to fight for their right to live authentically."

Thomas said that every year, the event is typically celebrated with a picnic. However, Thomas believes that because of recent actions taken by the White House, a "power rally" felt more fitting.

"With all the attacks on the trans community, we felt it was more appropriate if we were out loud and out proud out here in front of City Hall," said Thomas.

Some of the speakers at the rally included active duty military who identify as transgender. Service members spoke out against the executive order signed by President Trump in January, that barred transgender people from enlisting and openly serving in the military.

Groups representing active transgender service members argued the order is unconstitutional, and earlier this month, a federal judge temporarily blocked that ban.

"They can't get rid of trans people if we stick around. The only way trans people aren't going to go anywhere is if we don't go anywhere," said Rory S., an attendee.

On Monday, major buildings and landmarks across the country will be lit up in pink, white and light blue -- the colors of the trans flag -- to recognize the International Transgender Day of Visibility.