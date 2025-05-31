Trump Administration

White House to replace Trump pick for NASA administrator

The White House did not explain the move other than to say, "it’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda."

By Phil Helsel and Jay Blackman | NBC News

Jared Isaacman
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The White House has seemingly pulled the nomination of NASA administrator Jared Isaacman and said that President Donald Trump would soon name a replacement.

The White House did not explain the move in a statement, but White House spokesperson Liz Huston said “it’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda.”

Trump in December said he was nominating Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur who has never been in federal government, as NASA administrator.

Isaacman has been to space twice, on commercial missions that he funded himself.

"The Administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump’s bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars," Huston said in a statement.

The news outlet Semafor first reported Saturday that the White House was expected to pull Isaacman's nomination.

The move comes as the nomination vote for Isaacman could have been very near. A cloture motion on his nomination, which ends debate, is eligible for a vote on Monday, according to a the Congressional calendar.

Denise Chow contributed.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

