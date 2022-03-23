White House Moves to Oust Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker From Panel as They Run for Office

The Biden administration on Wednesday threatened to remove Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker from a federal advisory committee if they didn't resign, setting the stage for a public fight with two high-profile Senate GOP candidates.
The celebrity doctor and former football star were each sent a letter Wednesday asking them to resign by the end of the day, warning that failure to step down would result in termination, a White House official told NBC News. Oz and Walker were both reappointed to two-year terms on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition by former President Donald Trump in December 2020.
The Biden administration doesn’t permit candidates for federal office to serve on boards and commissions, the White House official said.
In a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday, Oz insisted he would not resign from the advisory post. NBC News has reached out to Walker’s campaign for comment.