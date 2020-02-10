President Donald Trump held a re-election rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday, a day before residents of the Granite State head to the polls to vote in the first-in-the-nation primary.

The rally comes as Democrats vying for their party's nomination battle to win over Granite State voters, whose choice carries added weight in this election cycle after confusion reigned in the party's Iowa caucuses, and Trump didn't shy away from the topic.

He referred to a kind of tactical voting that sometimes goes on in New Hampshire, in which primary voters of one party decide to vote in the other party to nudge the results toward a favorable match-up.

"My only problem is, I'm trying to figure out who is their weakest candidate," Trump added.

Trump also decided to break out a staple of his rallies from the 2016 election, a recitation of the poem, "The Snake," about a woman who takes in a snake only for it to bite her. Trump reads it as a parable about undocumented immigration, and said he was reading it because of the Democratic candidates' policies on the border.

The rally began with Trump taking in a long ovation, then insisting that far more people wanted to get into the rally at Southern New Hampshire University than all the Democratic candidates for president have been pulling for their events.

Taking aim at Democrats was definitely on Trump's mind going into the rally — he tweeted about it Monday morning.

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit - they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. were among the speakers introducing the president in front of a crowd of loyal fans, many of whom waited for hours in the cold.

"It’s damp, it’s freezing, my toes are freezing, my nose is cold," said Julia Duchaine, of West Baldwin, Maine, in line before the event. "I don’t care, he just gets here a few times a year, so it’s worth it."

Manchester Chief of Police Carlo Capano tweeted that lines were already forming at the SNHU Arena at 6 a.m.

Good morning Manchester!! We’re almost there.. Lines are already forming for the Presidential visit tonight, as we have been advising, you will see significant road closures throughout the downtown area. Please prepare for some delays and we ask for your patience. pic.twitter.com/RsTwRtEFf4 — Carlo Capano (@Chief_Capano) February 10, 2020

Elm Street was closed from Auburn Street to Lake Avenue, according to Manchester police, but traffic north on Elm Street will still be able to access West Auburn Street. Willow Street from Auburn Street to Green Street is closed too, as well as Auburn Street from Chestnut Street to Elm Street.

Earlier Monday, Pence and Ivanka Trump spoke at a Cops for Trump rally that was briefly interrupted by protesters. The Trump advisers also stopped into a diner for a quick bite.